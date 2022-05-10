Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old married woman allegedly hanged herself in her house here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nivedita, Manak Chowk Police Station SHO Surendra Yadav said.

Also Read | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India at Rs 55 Lakh.

Her father-in-law, a priest at the Govind Dev temple, and her husband were away at the temple at the time of the incident, the SHO said.

A post mortem examination will be done after the arrival of the woman's parents from Udaipur, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Detain Right-Wing Group Activists Chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Qutab Minar; Demand Monument To Be Rechristened As 'Vishnu Stambh'.

The woman had twin daughters, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)