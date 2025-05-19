Shimla, May 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said the next Congress state chief should be "a mass leader" with presence in at least 2-3 districts.

Singh who is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, said it would be the Congress high command's decision if her mother Pratibha Singh would continue as party state chief or a new president is appointed.

Also Read | GeM Portal Users Surge: Government E-Marketplace Sees 3 Fold Rise As Over 1.64 Lakh Primary Buyers and 4.2 Lakh Active Sellers Join Platform.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Singh said the new president should be a mass leader with influence in at least 2-3 districts (out of 12) who can connect with the people and strengthen the party.

The PWD minister said he would speak to the central Congress leadership for early appointment of the Congress state chief.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Visits Longewala, Lauds Troops for Vigilant Defence Along Western Front (See Pics).

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6, 2024 dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. However, Pratibha Singh remained in her post as the state party chief.

A section of Congress leaders is said to be unhappy with the working of the state government. Besides, at a recent meeting in Bilapsur, Congress leaders and workers flagged the absence of party organisation for the past six months.

Singh also spoke on the trade and tourism boycott of Turkiye for their support to Pakistan in the conflict with India.

"I would also speak to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to ban Turkey-based companies and joint ventures as Turkey had openly supported Pakistan during the recent war between India and Pakistan," he said.

The regional officer of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) would also be asked to identify such companies, Singh said.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to expedite the implementation of development projects under the Public Works and Urban Development departments.

Singh said Himachal Pradesh was leading the nation in uploading detailed project reports (DPRs) under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The state was poised to achieve the ambitious target of constructing 1,500 km of roads, provided there was full cooperation from local communities and panchayats. However, the target could be curtailed to 400-500 km in the absence of timely land availability and local support.

Highlighting key challenges such as delays in forest clearances and non-registration of land, the minister said that a joint meeting under the CM's chairmanship was being planned with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments to accelerate the land identification and acquisition processes.

To ensure accountability, PWD divisions have been classified into four zones: red, yellow, green and non-performing. Strict action, including charge sheets and blacklisting, would be taken against underperforming officers and contractors, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)