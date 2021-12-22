Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine forest area on Tuesday.

However, the fire has been brought under control by the team of the shrine board and the forest department.

Also Read | HP Starts Local Manufacturing of Laptops, Multiple PC Products in India.

Meanwhile, the yatra to the holy shrine in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed.

As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra is conducted smoothly.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Renders Emerge Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Also, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted "We are in touch with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust management."

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)