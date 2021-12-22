On Tuesday, it was reported that the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will debut next month. Now, concept renders of the device have been leaked online in a video by concept artist Waqar Khan on his YouTube account. The concept renders reveal the design, rear camera system and other key features of the handset. As per new leaked renders, the handset will get a curved display and round edges. OnePlus 10 Pro To Be Launched Next Month: Report.

The leaked renders also unveil four different colours - black, grey, green and light purple. The alert slider and the power button are placed on the right side of the phone, whereas the volume buttons can be seen on the left side. Just like previous phones, the pro model does not seem to have a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to this, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille can be seen at the bottom of the phone. On the back, there is a large square-shaped camera module along with a Hasselblad logo.

As per the previous reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2048x1080 pixels. For photography, the handset is said to feature a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP shooter.

Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the smartphone is likely to run on Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.

