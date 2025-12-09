Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Daman and Diu) [India], December 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Dadra in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Monday night.

According to officials, fire tenders reached the scene soon after the alert was raised, and efforts to bring the flames under control are ongoing.

Assistant Director of the Fire Department, Amritlal, said, "Around 10.14 pm, we received a call regarding the fire incident. Fire tenders reached the spot... Efforts to douse the fire are underway..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

