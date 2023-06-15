Daman and Diu [India] June 15 (ANI): Daman's seafront was lashed by massive waves as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

Cities of Gujarat, including Jamnagar, have been witnessing rainfall and strong wind conditions as cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensified today.

The cyclone expected to make landfall today between 6pm to 8pm has 'extensive damaging potential', the India Meteorological Department said.

"Biparjoy' is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high wind speed is expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts. The wind speed near the eye of the cyclone decreased, as expected," IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra informed.

According to IMD, 'very severe cyclonic storm- Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra, Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port during the evening hours today.

All districts adjoining the Gulf of Kutch like Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka will see the maximum impact of the cyclone.

Cyclone Biparjoy, at present, is moving north-northeastwards towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast. By the evening, it will reach the coast and hit the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau port.

Sea conditions remain disturbed today in the northeast Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy. (ANI)

