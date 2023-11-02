New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The master's course in energy transition at IIT-Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus will start in January next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

On the second day of his three-day visit to the UAE, Pradhan also held discussions with UAE's Minister for Early Childhood Education Sara Musallam and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"It is a testament of the common vision and priorities of the leadership of both our countries. The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus marks a significant stride in our efforts to internationalise India's education. It will open up a plethora of opportunities for leveraging the power of knowledge for mutual prosperity and global well-being," Pradhan said during his visit to the interim campus.

Expressing his appreciation towards Musallam and the Abu Dhabi leadership for their support to the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, he said that the first master's course in energy transition and sustainability will start in January,

The minister also visited Hub71 and called it a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future.

He met with startups, investors, and other stakeholders in the tech ecosystem and discussed ways to promote collaboration between India and the UAE in the tech sector.

On his first day of the visit on Wednesday, Pradhan met UAE's Minister of Education Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi and signed an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation facilitating student and faculty mobility and various other initiatives.

