Mathura, Jul 31 (PTI) An investigating officer was suspended and a police station incharge taken off duty for casually handling a kidnapping case in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday, officials said.

The action comes after the body of a boy, who had gone missing, was found hanging from a tree in the forested area behind Hindustan college here, they said.

Rohit Upadhyay, a student of Class 10, was missing since July 15, officials said.

Investigating officer of the case, Manoj Kumar, has been suspended as he had taken the case casually, while Station House Officer, Farah, Sher Singh has been replaced by Pradeep Kumar Singh, they said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the Upadhyay's father, four accused persons were booked in the case and one of them, identified as Kamlesh, has been arrested, the officials said.

“Teams under SP (city) Udai Shankar Singh have been formed to nab the culprits”, said Matura SSP Gaurav Grover.

