Mathura, Dec 14 (PTI) The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the "Victory Flame" for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on Monday.

"As part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the armed forces of India for securing a historical victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war," spokesperson Lt Colonel Ashish Bajpai said.

Also Read | Fake News of PM Narendra Modi Visiting Mukesh Ambani’s Newborn Grandson Amid Farmers’ Protest Shared on Social Media, Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Pic Going Viral.

Various ceremonies and events have been planned at Mathura Garrison to mark Swarnim Vijy Varsh. The victory flame will be here till December 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)