Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Mathura Police on Tuesday said that two men, including the husband of a woman and his friend, who were involved in her murder in December 2025, were arrested following a police encounter on the Bareilly bypass.

Police officials said Anita's body was recovered from the Refinery police station area on December 28, 2025. Following sustained investigation and tracking of the accused, a police team intercepted them, leading to an encounter in which Anita's husband Rakesh was arrested, and his friend Lalit was injured by a gunshot.

A motorcycle, a .315 bore pistol, one spent cartridge and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, police said.

Providing details of the case, DSP and CO Refinery Anil Kumar Kaparwan said, "On December 28, 2025, a woman's dead body was found in the Refinery police station area. The woman was identified as Anita. Her husband, Rakesh and his friend, Lalit, were responsible for the murder. The Refinery police station successfully solved the case through their tireless efforts."

He further added, "Today, in connection with this case, a police encounter took place on the Bareilly bypass, in which Lalit was injured by a gunshot, and Rakesh was arrested. A motorcycle, a 315 bore pistol, one spent cartridge, and two live cartridges were recovered from them."

