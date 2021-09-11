Mathura, Sep 11 (PTI) Petitioners in a Krishna Janmasthan case here submitted a video of some objects of Hindu faith, alleging that these were either being defaced or removed from a mosque, which they claimed have been built at the birthplace of the deity.

The petitioners--advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh and four others--have sought the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

Also Read | #WATCH | Telangana: The ‘Medicine from the Sky’ Project, Which Will Help Deliver Medicines … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The petitioners said a video showing the presence of a symbol of “shesh nag”, lotus and a conch in the mosque was submitted in the court of the civil judge, senior division.

They alleged that the objects were either being removed or defaced.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Suffering From Learning Difficulties Hacks Father To Death in Tirunelveli District.

Mahendra Pratap Singh said in the next hearing on September 15, they will press for a physical verification of the objects by the ASI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)