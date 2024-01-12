Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): The researchers of IIT Guwahati's Waste Management Research Group have developed a novel technology, "Mati Dhan," to minimise biodegradation time, yield vermicompost for urban waste management and reduce waste volume.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of IIT Guwahati, "The researchers have developed Mati Dhan, a novel technology to minimize biodegradation time, yielding vermicompost in 27 days for urban waste management."

Mati Dhan is an organic potting soil mix that contains cocopeat, vermicompost, and gardening soil. This compost is rich in nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compared to other composts.

"This new technology reduces the waste volume by 71 per cent and produces a nutrient-rich soil conditioner with 4.2 per cent total nitrogen," said the official.

The application extends to efficiently converting invasive aquatic weeds like water hyacinth into nutrient-rich soil conditioners.

Mati Dhan, a high-quality organic vermicompost produced by IIT Guwahati researchers using the novel two-stage biodegradation technique, is available in the market and benefits local farmers.

Smart waste management systems use technology to make waste management more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. (ANI)

