New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Archbishop George Koovakad of India will be created as a cardinal by Pope Francis, the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday, asserting that it is a matter of immense pride for the country.

The government of India has sent a delegation led by Union minister George Kurian to witness this ceremony in Vatican City.

"It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis," the PMO said in a post on X.

Prior to the ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on Pope Francis.

The PMO also shared a photograph of the delegation meeting the Pope.

Koovakad (51) from Kerala has been organising Pope Francis' international tours since 2020 and will be among the 21 clergies elevated to the rank of cardinal.

