Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Amid hot weather conditions in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, the maximum temperature settled a few notches below normal at many places, the Met station in Chandigarh said.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met station said.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, while the maximum temperature in Amritsar settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal.

Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded a high of 32.5 and 33.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal.

Karnal's maximum temperature was 34.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, 2 notches below normal.

