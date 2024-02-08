New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the air quality remained in the "moderate" category, the humidity level oscillated between 89 per cent and 33 per cent during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 161, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday, the 24-hour AQI stood at 175, whereas on Tuesday, it was 141, and on Monday, 180, according to CPCB data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The department has forecast a clear sky for Friday with mist in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 8 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

