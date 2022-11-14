Durg, Nov 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the maximum number of churches were built in the state during the 15-year rule of the BJP government and appealed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to seek details from former chief minister Raman Singh.

Also Read | Patna University Students Election 2022: Candidate Touches Feet of Female Students to Seek Votes (Watch Video).

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Congress Workers Upset Over Candidates' Selection for Upcoming Polls.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat, who is on a four-day visit to Chhattisgarh, had appealed to tribals to stay strong against those who try to dupe them by taking advantage of their innocence.

Bhagwat's remarks at a function in Jashpur came in the backdrop of allegations levelled by the opposition BJP that incidents of religious conversion, particularly of tribals, are on the rise in the Congress-ruled state.

“Mohan Bhagwat ji should seek details from (former CM) Raman Singh about how many churches were built in his tenure (between 2003 and 2018). If he doesn't have details, I will provide them," he told reporters when asked about Bhagwat's remarks.

"If there are Christians there would be churches. It's not like if there will be churches then there would be Christians. If any Sikh resides at a place then naturally Gurudwara will be built there," he said.

Similarly, the maximum number of churches was built during the 15-year rule of the Raman Singh government, he said.

"If anyone denies it, then I will provide the record. (Bhagwat should) Stop misleading people. Bhagwat ji has been provided with wrong information," the CM said, adding that people were cheated for 15 years but now they would not allow anyone to do so.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)