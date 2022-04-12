New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi is likely to reel under a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as the weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity in the morning was 25 per cent, an IMD official said.

Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

Cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

