Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Maximum temperatures across Rajasthan are likely to rise by two to three notches over the next two days, a meteorological department official said here on Wednesday.

He said heatwave conditions would prevail for the next three days in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions where the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above 45 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

In Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions, heatwave conditions will prevail on May 19 and 20, and it is likely to change from May 21 due to a new western disturbance and light rainfall, the official added.

On Wednesday, Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 45.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 45 degrees Celsius in Churu, 44.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and Bikaner, and 44.2 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

Also Read | Haryana Govt to Name School After Lance Naik Nishan Singh Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Several places across the state recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures were recorded between 24 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)