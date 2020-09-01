Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab continued to hover close to normal limits on Tuesday, the Met office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius while Hisar's maximum also settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Patiala both registered a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius each while Ludhiana's high settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast "rain or thunder showers at few to many places in" both the states over the next two days.

The maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering close to normal range for the last one week. PTI SUN

