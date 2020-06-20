Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Saturday.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Hisar recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded near normal maximum temperatures of 39, 38.1 and 38.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was one notch below normal limits. PTI SUN

