Sultanpur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday supported the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, and called BSP chief Mayawati the "number one chief minister" for farmers.

Tikait, who was in Sultanpur to attend a private programme, said, "Those who are from outside will have problems, those who are from there (Bihar) will have no problems."

On Yogi Adityanath's eight years as chief minister of the state, Tikait said, "Mayawati was the number one Chief Minister for farmers… she did a better job for the sugarcane farmers."

The Election Commission of India on June 24 ordered a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, with an aim to weed out fake names on the electoral rolls.

The objective of the revision is to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls, the ECI had said in a statement.

The last such revision for Bihar was conducted by the Election Commission in 2003.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the EC is a constitutional authority and it is deemed to act in accordance with law, but if there is mass exclusion in the SIR, the court will step in.

