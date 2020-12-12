New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): For the third consecutive day, Mayors and leaders of municipal corporations continued their demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday demanding unpaid dues worth Rs 13,000 crore for the civic bodies.

"Our protest entered the third day today. When will Delhi government pay unpaid dues of Rs 13,000 crore to the civic bodies?" New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash told ANI.

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP State General Secretary in a press conference on Friday slammed the Delhi government for the non-payment of dues to the municipal employees.

"Our 30 councillors are out here in the cold for several days demanding Rs 13,000 unpaid dues from the Delhi government...This unpaid amount of Rs 13,000 is the money for the development of Delhi and for the salaries of the municipal employees. Even the retired employees have not received the gratuity amount," said Harsh Malhotra.

Further slamming the Kejriwal government, BJP State Vice President Rajiv Babbar said, "Today the Municipal councillors in Delhi is not getting even one rupee for the development purposes. This is an unprecedented situation. And due to this dire situation, work on primary health, primary education, roads and sanitation, has come to stand still."

Earlier, in the month of October, Mayors of all the three municipal corporations held a similar protest over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation. (ANI)

