Mumbai, December 12: Hemant Karkare, the late former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism chief, was born on this date in the year 1954. He was martyred 12 years ago in the 26/11 terror attacks. To this day, Karkare is recalled as a top cop who upheld the constitutional values at all cost. Here are key facts to know about him on his 66th birth anniversary. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Apologises, Calls 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Hero Hemant Karkare a ‘Martyr’.

Hemant Karkare was born in Nagpur, which was then a part of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. He completed his schooling in Wardha, followed by a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the VNIT, Nagpur in 1975. He joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the year 1982, after clearing the UPSC exams.

Karkare served for seven years in Austria for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's key intelligence agency. He came under limelight during his investigation in the 2008 Malegaon blasts. The ATS, under his leadership, cracked down on right-wing groups which were accused of carrying out the fatal explosion to target members of the minority community.

Karkare was martyred on November 26, 2008. As per the official records, he along with senior police officials Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, were fatally shot outside the Cama Hospital in Mumbai by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had attacked the city.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to Karkare on Saturday. "My tribute to Hemant Karkare Ji on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," he tweeted.

