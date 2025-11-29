New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Taragiri (Yard 12653), the fourth Nilgiri-class frigate under Project 17A and the third built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Ltd (MDL), was delivered to the Indian Navy on November 28 in Mumbai.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms, designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain.

Taragiri is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Taragiri, a Leander-class frigate that was part of the Indian Naval fleet from 16 May 1980 to 27 Jun 2013, rendering 33 years of glorious service to the nation. This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability, and is a symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building, the Ministry noted.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai), P17A frigates reflect a generational leap in indigenous ship design, stealth, survivability, and combat capability. Driven by the philosophy of Integrated Construction, the ship was built and delivered in envisaged timelines.

As per the Ministry of Defence, P17A ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite compared to the P17 (Shivalik) class. These ships are configured with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft, and state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The potent weapon and sensors suite comprises BrahMos SSM, MFSTAR and MRSAM complex, 76mm SRGM, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems, along with rockets and torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare.

Taragiri is the fourth P17A ship to be delivered to Indian Navy in the last 11 months. The experience gained from construction of first two P17A ships have enabled the build period of Taragiri to be compressed to 81 months, in comparison to 93 months taken for First of the Class (Nilgiri). The remaining three ships of Project 17A (one in MDL and two in GRSE) are planned to be delivered progressively by Aug 2026, as per the Ministry.

Delivery of Taragiri showcases the design, ship construction and engineering prowess of the nation, and reflects IN's unrelenting focus on Aatmanirbharta in both ship design and shipbuilding. With an indigenisation content of 75%, the project has involved over 200 MSMEs and has enabled employment generation of approximately 4,000 personnel directly and more than 10,000 personnel indirectly. (ANI)

