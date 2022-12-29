New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): To combat the problem of water logging, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday allocated Rs 13.76 Cr for the desilting of drains.

MCD also has decided to carry out the desilting of drains in two tranches-- in the months of June and January every year.

Earlier, it was done only by end of June every year.

"In order to carry out desilting operations, MCD has allocated a budget of Rs. 13.76 Cr which will be spent across all 12 zones," an official statement said.

After the completion of the first phase of cleaning drains by June 20, the corporation will ask citizens and stakeholders to give their feedback or to register their complaints and photographs through MCD's toll-free number or on MCD311 App.

Upon receipt of such complaint, a period of 15 days will be granted to the contractor to desilt or cleanse the said drains as per feedback. After satisfactorily addressing the complaints of citizens payment of the contractor will be made.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also decided to rope in school-going children in this initiative.

In this regard, students of class 9th or class 11th can volunteer to inspect the quality of work done. Under this initiative, volunteering students will be assigned to nearby streets and drains. Their main job will be to give their feedback on the status of drains in their area through WhatsApp or MCD311 App.

MCD has fixed June 5 for the first phase of desilting of drains and January 15 for carrying out the desilting of drains in the second phase. MCD will make the payment to the contractor in instalments. 60% of the dues will be paid after the first phase and the remaining 40% will be paid after desilting in the second phase.

"This step of MCD will be a landmark decision as it will enable citizens to directly give their feedback on the quality of work and will help in the dissemination of better civic services in their area. MCD will also rate contractors as per the feedback of citizens. The contractor receiving more complaints will be rated poorly by the Corporation and may be barred from tenders of the Corporation," the statement further said. (ANI)

