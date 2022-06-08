New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a fund of Rs 25 lakh per ward for carrying out development and maintenance works during the financial year 2022-23, an order from the civic body said.

The MCD has 272 wards, but after the unification of the north, south and east bodies, the number of wards will be capped at 250 before elections are conducted for the civic body.

"Development fund of Rs 25 lakh per ward for 272 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is allocated for 2022-23," the order stated.

Officials privy to the development said that the move will help city residents get works done in their respective areas.

"After the elected wing of erstwhile three civic bodies was dissolved, residents across Delhi were clueless how to get works done in their areas and whom to approach. Now this dedicated fund of Rs 25 lakh per ward will ensure that development works are not stalled in any ward," an MCD official said.

Earlier this month, in the absence of councillors, the MCD has appointed nodal officers for municipal wards in the city who will be responsible for development works.

According to the order, the fund can be used for procurement of materials like gully gratings, manhole covers or frames, stone aggregates, coarse sand, pipes, pre mix cold emulsion bitumen for day-to-day patch repair, and concrete slabs, among others.

The unified MCD came into existence on May 22 with senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar taking charge as the special officer and Gyanesh Bharti as the commissioner of the civic body.

