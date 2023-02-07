New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Civic authorities have started an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi to improve the city's look and feel ahead of G20 events in the national capital.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday conducted encroachment removal activity in all 12 zones as part of a 15-day special drive, it said.

The civic body said in a statement, "The MCD is taking all necessary measures to give the best facelift to Delhi in view of the upcoming G20 Summit.

"Directions have been issued to all the concerned officers to put the best foot forward towards making Delhi a shining chapter in the success story of G20 Summit."

Under the special drive, the MCD's central zone conducted anti-encroachment drives in Govindpuri, Okhla, Sarita Vihar, Ansari Road, Daya Nand Road, Mahavir Vatika, Parda Bagh and Daryaganj. Its general branch team cleared encroachments in a two-kilometre stretch and seized 22 items.

The Rohini zone organised the drive in its three wards. It conducted operations near Peeragarhi Metro station and Nangloi Metro station and seized six items.

"South zone also has taken action against encroachment and seized 59 items. The south zone conducted drives in Siddarth market, Dubral Marg, Madangir, Dakshinpuri, Fatehpur Beri and Bhati mines area.

"During the action, the south zone demolished 33 pucca/temporary structures," the MCD said.

The Karol Bagh zone removed encroachments from the Kirti Nagar Lakkad Market area.

"During the drive, 53 items were seized. Shahdara South zone conducted a drive in its area and seized 102 articles and 17 vehicles. Shahdara North zone also conducted drives in Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura area," the statement read.

The City SP zone removed encroachments from Pul Qutub Road, Main Sadar Bazar, Bara Toooti Chowk, Azad market and cleared a two-kilometre stretch.

Eight items were seized, the civic body said, adding that the Najafgarh zone also removed encroachments from Madhu Vihar and its surrounding areas.

The Narela zone removed encroachments in the Alipur area and cleared the footpath. The Keshavpuram zone drive in Shalimar Bagh area cleared a 1.2-kilometre stretch.

"West zone also conducted (an) intensive drive to remove encroachment from its jurisdiction," the MCD said.

