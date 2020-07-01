New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday referred to Delhi High Court directions to North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the pending salaries of teachers for the month of March and said BJP-led MCD is "Most Corrupt Department".

He said it is the responsibility of the civic body to give pending salaries to teachers.

Also Read | Hero Xtreme 160R Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 99,950; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Chadha said Delhi High Court has slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and said that "you cannot blame Delhi government for your every failure".

"Municipal Corporation of Delhi is not disbursing the salaries of its employees. When matter related to this came before Delhi High Court, it said that you cannot blame Delhi government for your failure and it is your responsibility. You should discharge your responsibility," Chadha told ANI.

Also Read | India Keeping Close Watch on Hong Kong Situation, Says Envoy at UN: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

"I think after the verdict of Delhi High Court, three things are clear - first it has fully failed to give salaries to its employees. Second, there is no dues left on Delhi government. Any help that Delhi government has to give MCD, has been given and it is now MCD's responsibility to disburse the salaries of its employees and health workers. Third and the most important thing is Municipal Corporation of Delhi is the most corrupt department of India. MCD means most corrupt department," he said.

The three MCDs in Delhi are ruled by BJP.

On June 30, The Delhi High Court directed North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release the pending salaries of teachers for the month of March.

The Delhi government had released around Rs 49 crore in favour of North DMC.

A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad gave directions after Delhi government informed the court that it had released Rs 49.16 crore in favour of North DMC.

Chadha also said that Delhi government is going to create India's first and a large plasma bank in the national capital.

"Delhi government is going to build India's first and a large plasma bank in the view of COVID-19 as there is no vaccine for the virus. Kejriwal government had started the therapy in India. Its results are good. I think this initiative by the Delhi government will save many lives and I appeal to Delhiites to come forward to donate plasma and save lives," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)