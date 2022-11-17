New Delhi, November 17: AAP on Thursday promised to provide relief to Delhi residents from stray cattle, monkey and dog menace if it will be voted to govern in the national capital's December four civic body polls.

Talking to media at its Delhi office at Rouse Avenue today, AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that cattle keep on eating garbage in the national capital. Delhi MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases First List of 232 Candidates for Municipal Polls.

Also AAP's national spokesperson, Bhardwaj said his party would build gaushalas for stray cattle if voted to govern in the ensuing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. MCD Elections 2022: Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan Climbs High-Tension Wire Tower After Party Denies Him Ticket From Gandhinagar For Civic Body Polls (Watch Video).

Monkeys also pose a big problem for Delhi people. Arrangements will be made to send monkeys to their natural habitat, he promised. The third main problem is of stray dogs. Delhi's AAP government brought problems created by stray dogs to MCD's notice several times but it did not pay any heed to solve it, he added.

Bhardwaj said that if voted to govern MCD, AAP would provide relief to Delhi residents from dog menace by encouraging individuals and non-government organisations (NGOs) to make stray dogs as their pets.

Under "Be Indian, Adopt Indian" slogan, AAP will launch a movement for making desi breed dogs' as pets, he further added. All these steps will provide relief to Delhi residents from stray cattle, monkey and dog menace, he added.

AAP MLA further stated that regular fogging would also be done to get rid of mosquitoes to check spread of various diseases.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification pertained to redrawing of the MCD wards.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007. In the last civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates.

Voting for 250-member MCD will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19, whereas filing of nominations started on November 7 after issuance of notification for MCD polls on that day. The last date for filing nomination was November 14. The scrutiny was done on November 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)