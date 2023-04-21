New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) An old mortar shell was recovered from a drain in Kapashera village here by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff on Friday, police said.

Information regarding the recovery of a suspected explosive device was received at around 12.30 pm from the MCD staff, who were cleaning the drainage in the village near FIMT college, a senior police officer said.

The area was cordoned off and the site was covered with sandbags.

A bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) was called on the spot, the officer said, adding the mortar shell appears to be an old one.

