New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will conduct elections on May 22 to fill two vacancies in its Standing Committee, while also holding elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of various ward committees, a notice issued on Friday said.

Following the resignation of two councillors -- representing ward numbers 164 and 74 -- who were recently elected as MLAs, the MCD will conduct elections to fill their vacancies in the Standing Committee.

These councillors were earlier elected to the Standing Committee from the South Zone and City-SP Zone ward committees, respectively.

As per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the respective ward committees will now elect new members to the Standing Committee from among their own councillors.

The elections are scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 22, and voting will be conducted through a secret ballot.

On the same day, elections will also be held for the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of various ward committees, as mandated under Section 51 of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022).

These include committees from zones such as Najafgarh, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Central, Narela, South, and City-SP.

The entire election process will be governed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure & Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958.

Additionally, elections for the MCD's Standing Committee -- the top decision-making body of the civic agency -- are expected to be held in the first week of June, an official told PTI earlier, adding that the committee is likely to become operational by mid-June.

The formation of the Standing Committee had been delayed for the past two years due to a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, and subsequent legal proceedings.

The Standing Committee of the MCD, an 18-member body responsible for financial oversight, plays a crucial role in clearing projects worth over Rs 5 crore, reviewing policies with financial implications, approving layout plans, and supervising audits.

