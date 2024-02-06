New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed after a scooty was hit by a garbage truck of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Monday.

Police received information about the accident on Nala Road around 2 pm on Sunday, they said.

There were two people on the scooty and after being hit by the MCD truck it skidded and the person riding pillion came under the truck's wheels, police said.

Chandu (25), a resident of Chankya Place in Dabri, stated that the accident happened when they were going towards Nangal Raya via the Nala Road, an official said and added that Azauddin Alam was killed.

The truck's driver Rajesh Ali (49) has been arrested under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

