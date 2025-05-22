New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on May 27 on the bail application of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case filed against him.

Special judge Dig Vijay Singh reserved the order after hearing arguments on the application by the accused and the prosecution.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

"Further arguments heard and concluded. Arguments heard from 2 PM to 3:20 PM. Put up for orders on May 27, 2025, when the main case is stated to be listed," the judge said.

During the arguments, advocate M S Khan, appearing for Balyan, told the judge that no purpose would be served by keeping the politician in custody further since the Delhi Police had already filed a chargesheet in the case, indicating the culmination of the investigation.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Balyan, he said, would abide by any condition imposed by the court if the reprieve is granted.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing for the police, opposed the bail application, saying the accused may hamper the investigation and influence the witnesses if released on bail.

Singh added that Balyan may flee from justice after coming out of jail.

The Delhi Police on May 1 chargesheeted Balyan in the case.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused people, namely Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba and Balyan, under stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

All accused persons were arrested in the case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

The court recently took cognisance of another supplementary chargesheet against one more co-accused, Ritik alias Peter.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year. He was denied bail on January 15 in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)