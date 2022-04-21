New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) India on Thursday condemned the visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), saying it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi criticised Omar for visiting PoK.

The US Congresswoman is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan.

"We have noted that she has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics... that may be her business," Bagchi said.

"But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable," he said.

Bagchi was asked to comment on Omar's visit to PoK.

To another query on recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said India has been looking at the developments in that country.

"We have seen some of the terrorist attacks. We have always been forthright in our condemnation of terrorist attacks. We are looking at what has been the developments there," Bagchi said.

"But let me emphasise that we certainly condemn all terrorist attacks," he said.

