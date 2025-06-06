Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 6 (PTI) Environmental activist Medha Patkar on Saturday appealed to the people of Odisha for protection of Rushikulya river.

The government planned to construct a dam in the river Pipalapnaka under Sorada block in the district.

While participating in the Save Rushikulya river movement in Ganjam district, she said, “Rivers may be small or big, but they are our mother. We have to protect the rivers from attacks.”

She attended a meeting were organised by the Rushikulya Banchao Kriyaanusthan Committee (RBKC) and the Centre for Climate Justice, spearheading the agitation against the construction of the dam.

Patkar, who had led the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), said if the river dies, the people would not get water for irrigation, drinking and other purposes.

"Everyone should come to protect the river," she said.

The social activist has also cited several examples of how people suffered in different places due to the death of rivers.

At Potalampur village, she called upon the women to come forward and protect natural resources - rivers and forests.

Later, Patkar also delivered a speech on “Constitution and protection of natural resources - rivers, need a strong law” here.

Patkar, who was on a three-day visit to Odisha, was detained along with several others by the Rayagada administration shortly after she arrived in the state on Thursday to participate in a public meeting in protest over bauxite mining in Kashipur area.

Official sources said the government has proposed to construct a dam in the rivers Rushikulya and Adanga, one of the tributaries of the Rushikulya at Pipalapanka.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1035 crore. Forest clearance for the project is yet to be obtained.

