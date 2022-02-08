Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) The media fraternity in Kerala on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan here, against the Union Government's decision that barred the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne citing "security reasons".

Also Read | Hyderabad: Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The protest in front of the Raj Bhavan was inaugurated by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, CPI leader Pannyan Raveendaran among others participated .

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session 2022: Congress, Other Opposition Parties Walk out of Lok Sabh over Hijab Row.

The Union Government had on January 31 barred the telecast of MediaOne citing "security reasons" against which the channel moved the Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court today said the denial of security clearance to the channel by the MHA was "justified" and upheld the Centre's decision to bar its telecast.

Justice N Nagaresh also declined to keep his order in abeyance for a few days to enable the channel to appeal against it, saying since national security was involved, he was not inclined to grant any such relief.

The court had on January 31 put on hold the Centre's decision for 2 days and on February 2 it was extended till February 7 when it was further extended for one more day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)