Port Blair, Mar 15 (PTI) A medical student from Andaman and Nicobar Islands has returned home from war-torn Ukraine, officials said on Tuesday.

Swetha Dam, a resident of Port Blair, was stranded on the Sumy State University campus for 14 days.

Also Read | Islamic Centre of India issues advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat in Uttar Pradesh.

She and other Indian students were evacuated in buses to Poltava, from where they were taken to Poland on a train arranged by the Indian embassy.

"We were stranded in Ukraine for 14 days since the current hostilities broke out. After being evacuated from Sumy to Poland, we were provided with food and shelter.

Also Read | Karnataka HC Dismisses Plea Against Hijab Ban, Says ‘Wearing of Hijab Not an Essential Part of Islam’.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government machinery for bringing us back safely to our country," she told PTI after returning to the archipelago on Monday.

The students had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

She is among two students from the Union territory who were stranded in Ukraine. The other student has also returned to India and is currently in Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)