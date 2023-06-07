Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Hailing from Jammu, Ashley Kaur has made a name for herself across North India as the 'Bhangra Rani'.

Ashley Kaur, an MBA in Finance from Patiala University, had a passion for fitness since childhood, which she took up as a profession despite her MBA degree.

Ashley Kaur was born in Jammu, educated and trained and spent most of her time in Chandigarh, Punjab. She created a new course by mixing dance with Bhangra, the famous culture of Punjab, which she taught during fitness training at the gym.

As a fitness trainer, she organizes competitions in different cities, and in this regard, she has come to Jammu where she recently organized a fitness competition in which women also actively participated.

Ashley Kaur while talking to Milap News Network said that this was the third fitness competition in Jammu. She said that it is encouraging that men as well as women are taking a lot of interest in fitness in Jammu and the change that has taken place in this regard in the last few years is really commendable.

Ashley Kaur's husband Agam Singh Dilwadi is also a fitness trainer and both run Anytime Fitness Gym in Mill Circle Sector 7 Dwarka, Delhi. Ashley Kaur has also served as a judge for various youth festivals and university competitions. She has also organized several marathons and is active in motivating women in Delhi to stay fit since 2021.

She said that the fitness industry was limited to boys only, and girls were less interested in it, but this was a wrong concept, girls can also earn a name in the fitness industry. (ANI)

