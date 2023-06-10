Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Nimra Zahoor, a young and ambitious entrepreneur hailing from Nowpora Tral, has set out on a mission to promote the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir through her venture, "Raghba The Desire Store."

Starting in 2022, Zahoor's enterprise has gained significant popularity for its unique collection of Kashmiri products, including 11 exotic spice-infused kehwa teas and traditional garments like Kashmiri shawls and kurtis.

Nimra, an alumnus of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), completed her B.Tech in 2019. Driven by her passion for Kashmiri culture and a desire to share it with the world, she embarked on this entrepreneurial journey.

With the assistance of two dedicated helpers, she initially started the venture from her home before moving operations to a factory located in the Khanmooh area of Srinagar district.

The core of Nimra's venture lies in the exquisite collection of 11 special kehwa teas, carefully handcrafted using a blend of ingredients sourced from the valleys of Kashmir. These ingredients include green tea, saffron, cloves, ginger, cinnamon, green elaichi, rose petals, zanjabeel, and other fragrant herbs.

Additionally, "Raghba The Desire Store" offers a variety of authentic Kashmiri shawls, Kurtis, dry fruits, and high-quality saffron.

Embracing the power of social media, Nimra created an Instagram page for her store, "Raghba. The Desire Store," which has played a pivotal role in promoting her products and attracting customers from across the country.

Nimra expressed her excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to see the positive response we have received not only from Kashmir but also from other states in India."

Nimra's ambition extends beyond the borders of India, as she aspires to showcase and promote the unique Kashmiri products to other countries as well.

She emphasized, "My aim is to introduce these authentic Kashmiri products to other parts of the country and around the world, allowing people to experience the richness of our culture."

The venture has been a resounding success so far, with customers praising the high-quality products and the dedication of Nimra Zahoor and her team.

As one customer from a different state remarked, "I am delighted to have found 'Raghba The Desire Store' online. The kehwa teas are simply exceptional, and the Kashmiri shawls are exquisite. It feels like a piece of Kashmir is now a part of my life."

With her unwavering passion and commitment, Nimra Zahoor is determined to continue expanding the reach of "Raghba The Desire Store" and ensure that the world recognizes the true essence of Kashmiri culture through these authentic products. (ANI)

