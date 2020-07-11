New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A meeting of a special task force (STF), constituted to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and the bye-laws, was held here on Friday, officials said.

The STF has now been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the DD Act, 1957. It is a 19-member team with Vice Chairman of the DDA, as its chairman and other senior officers from various local bodies, the urban body said in a statement.

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018 with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction, it said.

"Regular meetings are being held on a fortnightly basis since the inception of the STF. The 47th meeting of the STF held on June 26 through video conference under the chairmanship of Anurag Jain emphasised that protection of land and removal of encroachments is of the utmost priority and all measures need to be taken in this regard," it said.

To be more effective in future, it was unanimously decided that all the members, departments would work in close coordination and prioritise the pending cases for taking action, officials said.

The members assured that they will review the pendency and shall start the action in right earnest of which the results will be reflected upon in the next meeting.

