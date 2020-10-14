Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 14 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his kin on suspicion of him being a practitioner of witchcraft here in West Garo Hills, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Morris Marngar and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police exhumed the body out of a pit five feet deep and the officials and the villagers present there said that they could see that the hands and legs were tied up; legs covered by a sack and tied up with a rope while the face was covered by a cloth.

Speaking to ANI, Home minister Lakhmen Rynbui said: "It is very sad that this incident happened. The law which is there can take care of all the crimes that are happening. Law and order is in place and an investigation is underway."As per the police, an FIR registered by the headman of Mawliehbah Mawnar village at Nongstoin Police Station in connection with the matter claimed that Morris was taken away by a group of people, including four of his nephews on the pretext of some important work. However, he never returned home following which his family members sought police's help assuming that he may have been abducted.

The daughter of the deceased has given the name of nephews of the victim.

After investigation, the police later found out that Morris had been buried alive in the village as he was accused of practising witchcraft and casting a spell on his niece, who had been ailing for the past few months.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

