Hyderabad, October 14: As heavy rainfall battered Telangana, the Osmania University in Hyderabad on Wednesday postponed all its exams that were scheduled to be held on October 14 and 15. All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on October 14 and 15 October are postponed due to torrential rains. Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad, informed that examinations from October 16 will be conducted as per timetable. Meanwhile, the schedule of postponed exams will be informed soon. The Osmania University is a collegiate public state university located in University town in Hyderabad. Heavy Rains Kill 11 People in Telangana.

Telangana has been witnessing incessant rains, with waterlogging and flooding reported at many places across the state. In view of the rough forecast, a red alert has been issued across the entire state. The regional MeT centre has also warned of massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas, falling of trees and electric poles, crop damage among other rain-related incidences.

Here's the tweet:

All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly: Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. Visuals from Reddy Colony, Champapet. pic.twitter.com/bOAWmWMPge — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

The rough conditions will be caused by the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts across 14 districts in Telangana on Tuesday, as the Depression over the Bay of Bengal has now turned into a Deep depression and is expected to make a landfall in the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).