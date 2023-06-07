Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 7 (ANI): BSF Meghalaya on Tuesday night apprehended 11 Indian nationals who were trying to smuggle more than 11,000 kg of sugar to Bangladesh.

"Yesterday night, exhibiting a high degree of alertness, troops of 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya apprehended 11 Indian nationals along with vehicles loaded with more than 11,000 kg of sugar meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh," said the BSF official.

The BSF apprehended the smugglers from the Muktapur area after the accused failed to produce any valid documents when asked by the BSF personnel.

"BSF deployed in the area of Muktapur intercepted these vehicles when smuggling consignments were being carried from Amlarem to the bordering area. Apprehended persons could not produce any valid document and failed to produce any legitimate justification on being asked by BSF; hence, BSF confiscated all the vehicles and handed them over to the Customs office at Dawki for further necessary action," said BSF officials.

Since October 2022, the BSF has seized more than 3 lakh kg of sugar being smuggled to Bangladesh. As the price of sugar has increased in Bangladesh, so has the demand for Indian sugar.

"Since October 2022, BSF Meghalaya has seized more than three lakh kg of sugar while it was being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border of Meghalaya. Increased demand for Indian sugar and a hike in price in Bangladesh are the reasons behind the increase in sugar smuggling," said BSF officials. (ANI)

