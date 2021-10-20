Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday participated in the conclave led by the National People's Party in Arunachal Prades's Itanagar.

The conclave on 'Regional aspirations and National outlook' delve into many pertinent issues such as the interplay of religion and politics in Arunachal Pradesh, refugee influx posing thread to indigenous identity, Naga peace process and regional ramifications, Northeast regional politics and challenges.

Spotlighting more on the plethora of imbuing topics, Meghalaya CM said, "There is no right solution to illegal immigration and there is no solution that everybody will agree to it but we should move forward and find a way forward."

"There is a border dispute between Arunachal and Assam but we can come to an ameliorative solution if both the government can handle the matter more meticulously, like how Meghalaya and Assam resolved the recent boundary disputes of two bordering districts," Sangma said.

"We are Indian and we should be proud of it. We should always remember that patriotism should be first in our heart but while we do that this doesn't mean that we should be compromising with our identity and that we should change who we are," he said.

Speaking on the lack of political representations of Northeast on the National platform, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, Maharaja of Tripura said, "We have come to a concession where we have acknowledged that our issues are same and our problems are almost the same if we can sit together and raise these issues in Delhi then we can cater a solution to many issues."

The event was also attended by NPP Vice President Thangwang Wangham, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Nagaland General Secretary Abu Metha, representatives from different faiths and Members of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

