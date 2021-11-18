Tura, Nov 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said with the COVID-19 situation improving in the north-eastern state, the Meghalaya government has planned various events to promote tourism.

Inaugurating the three-day Me'gong Festival that aims to promote the culture, diversity, and the lifestyle of the Garos in the Western Garo Hills region, Sangma said through the event, the tourism department will showcase Garo Hills as a tourism destination.

Brews from across the Northeast region are being showcased at the festival at Babadam on the outskirts of Tura.

Apart from Meghalaya, participants from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Assam are also displaying their traditional drinks, mostly made out of rice and fruits.

“We started Me'gong Festival with a theme of exploring the different breweries of the tribal cultures. Tribal people are proud of their culture and their traditional drinks represent their cultural identities,” the chief minister said.

Besides brew competitions and food shows, this year's event will witness rock shows by local talents and a display of dance forms from different parts of the region.

“The festival is part of the various celebrations to commemorate Meghalaya's 50th year of statehood and India's 75th year of Independence,” the chief minister said.

During the programme, the logo for 'Meghalaya at 50' was unveiled by the chief minister.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, the tourism industry has suffered… as the Covid situation is improving, the state government has planned various events to promote and attract tourists to the state,” he said.

Many activities and festivals will be organised across Meghalaya in the run-up to the 50th year of statehood, which will culminate with a grand event to be held in the state capital and other parts of the state on January 21 next year, Sangma said.

The prestigious “Tribal Research Institute” (TRI), which is coming up at Chidikgre in Babadam will give an opportunity for research and documentation of different tribal cultures, the chief minister said.

Me'gong will be an annual event that will be organised on the TRI campus from next year. .

“We may change the theme of the event every year, but what will remain intact is the intent to ensure that the tribal identity and culture is maintained,” he added.

