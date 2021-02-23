Shillong, Feb 23 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated a primary health centre and laid the foundation for construction of two road projects in East Garo Hills district.

The chief minister inaugurated the Nengmandalgre Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Williamnagar town.

Speaking at the event he said the PHC will cater to the people of several villages across the Simsang river in Williamnagar town and will immensely help the villagers and patients in rural areas to have access to basic medical treatment.

The up-gradation of the PHC was part of the government's initiative to improve public health infrastructure across the state and Rs 75 crore was sanctioned to upgrade remote health centres, he said.

The chief minister said: "The sanction of Rs 500 crore by the 15th Finance Commission and the Rs 350 crore by World Bank will go a long way in uplifting the health infrastructure in Meghalaya. We dedicate all our efforts to our people".

Tura Lok Sabha MP, Agatha K Sangma praised the chief minister for his concerted effort to improve health infrastructure in the state and for his concern for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the gathering, Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise Marak said: "Our CM is a farsighted leader, who is working tirelessly to ensure growth and development across the state. The government is committed to addressing the concerns and problems of its people".

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 35 km long Nengmandalgre to Daribokre (Mandalgre) road and the construction of the 7.82 km long Cherangre to Sisobibra (Nengmandalgre to Gitokgre) road project.

The Nengmandalgre to Daribokre (Mandalgre) road project includes the construction of seven bridges and it will connect 11 habitations with a population of over 1,500 people.

The construction work of the Cherangre to Sisobibra (Nengmandalgre to Gitokgre) road includes the construction of two bridges connecting eight habitations with a population of over 2,000 people.

The chief minister said: "The MDA government has been aggressively pursuing its agenda of development. These projects are testimony of the government's commitment to the people and not just an 'election gimmick'".

