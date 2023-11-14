Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 14 (ANI): The stage is set for Meghalaya to host the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023, as the streets and lanes of this picturesque hill station are draped with pink and white cherry blossom trees.

National and international tourists are setting their eyes yet again as the state celebrates nature and art together with the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said, "There will be a footfall of 30,000 visitors per day, which means that by the end of the event, we will have one lakh visitors. Ninety per cent of these visitors are expected to be tourists from outside, both domestic and international."

The festival offers a diverse range of activities, from cosplay competitions and beauty pageants to choir contests, graffiti and art installations, karaoke contests, a Ferris wheel, and a thrilling zipline.

The festival will be held at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang, Bhoirymbong, Ri Bhoi district.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music, and this year's edition has an unforgettable medley of pop stars and DJs.

The artists performing on the first day of the festival, November 17 - Sanam, Hybrid Theory, SURL, Kenny Musik, 4th Element, The Band Phantasm, DBRYN, Gwyneth, Dalariti, CYCO, Aminio, Dr Legend, Chevinia.

The artists set to thrill the crowd on the second day include American singer NE-YO, Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Street Stories - Banjop, Empirical Tribe - Tenny, Zethan, Ricaa Stella, Banker Kharkongor.

The last day of the festival will witness the much-anticipated performance from former Boyzone vocalist Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, Meban, Lamphrang, Toshan. (ANI)

