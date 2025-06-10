Patna (Bihar) [India], June 10 (ANI): Meghalaya Police on Tuesday brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna. According to the Meghalaya police, she is the prime accused in the alleged murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi.

Sonam is being taken to Shillong by Meghalaya Police on a transit remand.

Earlier on Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The police are also pushing for a transit remand of Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

The three other accused- Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha will also be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police."

According to a release, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Addressing the media on June 9, shortly after Sonam Raghvanshi surrendered to the police, Tynsong stated that the authorities are still searching for one remaining suspect.

He informed that Sonam voluntarily turned herself in, and all those apprehended would be brought to Shillong for further investigation.

According to the police, Sonam and Raj are the prime accused in the case.

The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

