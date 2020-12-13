Shillong, Dec 13 (PTI) At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday.

East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affected district in the state, registered 76 new cases, followed by West Jaintia Hills at 42, Health Services director Aman War said.

Also Read | IRCTC Denies ‘Mailing Only Sikhs’ Amidst Farmers’ Protest to Highlight Modi Govt’s Initiatives For The Community.

Two cases were reported from West Garo Hills and one each from South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, he said.

Meghalaya currently has 730 active cases, while 12,008 people have recovered so far, including 31 on Sunday.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Govt to Soon Hold Next Round of Talks with Protesting Farmers to End Stalemate, Says Union Minister Kailash Choudhary.

Over 2.65 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far, War added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)