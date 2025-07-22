Khliehriat, July 22 (PTI) A man was sentenced to imprisonment by a special court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for sexually assaulting a girl.

The incident had happened in 2021 in Khliehriat.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Schools Holiday: Flood-Like Situation in Rajouri After Dharhali and Saktoh Rivers Witnesses Rise in Water Levels Due to Heavy Rains; Schools Closed (Watch Videos).

Special judge of POCSO court B Khriam convicted the accused under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court sentenced him to three and four years of imprisonment under the two sections, stating that the sentences would run concurrently.

Also Read | Bikaner Road Accident: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Collision Between 2 Cars on Highway in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

It also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused. In default of payment, he will serve an additional one month in jail.

The court directed that a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh be paid to the survivor.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)